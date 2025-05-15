Focus on self-satisfaction: Nana Patekar
May 15, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Renowned actor Nana Patekar engaged with students at MGM University’s Rukhmini Auditorium, urging them to pursue paths that bring personal satisfaction. “Do whatever you want, but make sure it satisfies your conscience,” he advised.
Addressing questions about the controversy surrounding him, Patekar remained firm, saying, "I cannot answer everyone individually." He also reflected on the changing social fabric, criticizing the overuse of mobile phones and its impact on relationships. "Mobiles are creating a disconnect between youth and elders," he observed, encouraging students to value their families and traditions. His straightforward, friendly tone resonated with the students, making the session engaging and thought-provoking.