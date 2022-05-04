Follow supreme court’s directives

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2022 10:35 PM2022-05-04T22:35:02+5:302022-05-04T22:35:02+5:30

Aurangabad, May 4: MNS spokesperson Prakash Mahajan on Wednesday through a statement asked the Satara police to abide by ...

Follow supreme court’s directives | Follow supreme court’s directives

Follow supreme court’s directives

Next

Aurangabad, May 4:

MNS spokesperson Prakash Mahajan on Wednesday through a statement asked the Satara police to abide by the Supreme Court's directives on noise pollution. Azaan is given through loudspeakers in Satara area at 5 am. Therefore, the Supreme Court's instructions should be followed by closing the Azaan, the statement said.

Open in app
Tags :Prakash mahajanPrakash mahajanMNSSupreme CourtSeveral supreme courtSupreme court and high court level