Follow up for nursing college, parking and manpower

Guardian minister reviews GMCH works

Aurangabad:

We will try to get the necessary funds for the new building of nursing college building, multi-storey parking building and also increase manpower. The issues will be put forward in a meeting with the Chief Minister on Tuesday, said Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre during a visit to the GMCH on Friday.

Bhumre said that he is aware of the problems and will follow up for development along with making the hospital prescription free. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district president of Shinde group Rajendra Janjal, deputy dean Dr Siraz Baig, Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Deputy superintendent Dr Vikas Rathore along with officers of the Public Works Department were present on this occasion. After the inspection, dean Dr Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar presented the demands and problems of the GMCH. Minister Bhumre assured to follow up and provide necessary funds.

Wait for 274 machines worth Rs 20.38 crores

GMCH has channeled funds of Rs 32.92 crore to Haffkine for 317 equipment in the last five years. Out of which only 43 equipment have been received and 274 equipment worth Rs 20.38 crores are yet to be supplied. Bhumre said that he will try to solve this problem by drawing the attention of the CM, deputy CM and medical education minister.

Rural health team at Bidkin

The GMCH rural health centre at Paithan is a 30-bed facility. Bhumre said that efforts will be made to set up a 100-bed sub-district hospital of the health department in Paithan, and the pursuit is underway to shift the rural health team of the GMCH to Bidkin.