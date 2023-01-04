Food establishments need 14-digit license number on bill

Aurangabad: Hotels, restaurants, confectionery shops, caterers and other businesses selling food are required to put the 14-digit license number from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on the bill. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned of punitive action against the violators in Aurangabad district.

The FSSAI has made it mandatory for the food vendors and businesses to print the 14-digit license number or registration number on their bill of sale to show the unique identity of their food business. Information about the name and address of the establishment can be generated from the license or registration number by the customer. It is mandatory for the retail food sellers to put the license number on the bill. If it is found that the rules are not being followed during the inspection by the FDA, penal action will be taken. Fine can range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 lakh for violating the rule. Food inspector Nikhil Kulkarni has appealed to the sellers to follow the rules. Likewise, the customers can register their complaint on the website of the FSSAI if they have any complaint regarding any food seller or company.