Food for cabinet meeting costs Rs 30 lakh

There are eight districts in the region. However, its six districts are facing severe drought. Above all, 685 farmers ended their lives, so far. In this sorrowful situation, the conclusion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Amrut Mahotsav and the cabinet meeting is being held on September 16.

A galaxy of ministers and bureaucrats are arriving in the city from Mumbai. The host will be serving ‘shahi bhojan’ twice to them on September 16. It is said that the cost of each plate of food served to them is Rs 1500. Accordingly, a budget of Rs 30 lakh will be spent on food which will also be enjoyed by the secretaries and the other officials. Meanwhile, the food for the ministers will be served by the five-star hotel.

It is learnt that few ministers like minister of cultural affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar and minister of civil supply Chhaggan Bhujbal have arrived in the city on Friday. The chief minister and the deputy chief ministers are expected to arrive on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the opposition leaders raised objections pin-pointing the waste of money under the aegis of Amrut Mahotsav.

Guests in city

It is learnt that 29 ministers, their personal assistants, 46 secretaries, 50 desk officers, joint-secretaries and other administrative level officers will be in the city for the cabinet meeting. Besides, 150 personnel include the security staff and car-drivers of the ministers' vehicles.

Passive role of Divisional Commissioner ?

The role of the divisional commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad is not active in the planning and arrangements of the cabinet meeting. This is paving ways for the rumours to spread saying that he has been sidelined. The sources added, the divisional commissionerate is also not aware about the district wise proposals submitted for approvals in the cabinet meeting. The change in venue of the cabinet meeting seems to have faded the glamour of the divisional commissionerate. The district collector, administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Zilla Parishad chief executive officer are direct IAS and are leading in the arrangements.

Who will pay Rs 3 crore?

The union Home Minister Amit Shah was to address a public gathering at Riddhi-Siddhi Lawns, opposite Kalagram. However, his tour got cancelled at the 11th hour. Later on, the public meetings of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister also got cancelled. Hence the municipal corporation stopped the erection of mandaps, dome and other works at the venue. Meanwhile, a budget of Rs 3 crore was supposed to be spent for the arrangements. Meanwhile, the question is whether the administration concerned will pay the money or not.