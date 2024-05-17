Food management and Mahabharata

Dr Kailash Atkare

Mahabharata was a battle of Dharma and everyone was present on the battlefield to fight except the two characters Balram and Rukmani. It is the story of a family, Pandavas and Kauravas. The other important characters in the war were Pitamah Bhishma, Dronacharya, Kripacharya, Madar Naresh Shalva (Mama of Nakul and Sehdev), Sindhu Naresh Jaydrath (husband of Duryodhana's sister Dushala), Danveer Karna, Raja Dhrupad and Dhrishtadyumna and Shikandi, Shakuni, Matysa Naresh Virat and the most important Lord Krishna.

Among them on the side of the Pandavas were Lord Krishna, Dhrupad Naresh and his sons, Virat and his son, Yuyutsu (Brother of Duryodhan) whereas on the side of the Kauravas were Duryodhan and his brothers, Bhishma, Dronacharya, Kripacharya, Ashwthama, Karna, Shalva, Jaydrath and Narayani Sena. Everyone was fighting either to take revenge or due to their oath. Duryodhana and his brothers were fighting as Duryodhana wanted to become king after his father Dhritarashtra and drive the Pandavas out of Hastinapur. Pandavas were fighting for their rights and to avenge misdeeds of Duryodhana, especially the insult of Drapaudi. Pitamah Bhishma, Dronacharya and Kripacharya were fighting due to pledge. Karna wanted to prove that he was the best archer in the universe. Shalva got the support from the Pandavas in their earlier battle, so he wanted to support them.

Lord Krishna ate peanuts for eighteen days during the war of Mahabharata. The story began when the king of Udupi came to know about the battle and came to Kurukshetra with his troops. He met Lord Krishna and said that he came here to fight but his heart/mind was not allowing him to take part and did not want to favour any side. His proposal was that he wanted to prepare food for all the brave fighters. Lord Krishna accepted it and allowed him for the arrangement of food. King of Udupi started making food and every day when all the warriors took their food, whatever he cooked, that food finished completely at the end of the day. It means there was no wastage of food, and also it was available in plenty for everyone.

Everyone was surprised when they came to know about the proper food planning. Once, King Yudhishthira asked about the logic behind this. He said Lord Krishna is responsible, because every day he ate peanuts in the night and on the next day when we entered his tent, we collected all the lamella and counted. We multiplied the counted lamella with 1000 and would come to know the number of deaths going to happen on that day and prepared food accordingly. He was eating peanuts to help the Udupi Naresh in making food.

(The writer is Assistant Professor of English Language and Literature)