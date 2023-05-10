Food park in Bidkin phase of DMIC to be completed by end of monsoon

Work to be completed by September end, processing of cereals, pulses, spices, minor forest produce and dairy will also be possible

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The work on the food park in Bidkin phase of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is progressing rapidly, with officials of Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd (AITL) reporting that 70 percent of the work has been completed. The food park was announced on January 9, 2020, on 500 acres of land, with the work in the first phase to be completed by September on 168 acres.

In addition to the food park, the project will also include a fruit park and a vegetable park with special zones for processing fruits, vegetables, grains, cereals, pulses, spices, minor forest produce and dairy. These zones will process the produce brought from all over Marathwada. Over 150 to 200 acres of land in Bidkin phase has been reserved as a special zone for food and agro park.

AITL had published a tender on July 28 for the construction of infrastructure in a special zone reserved for the food and agro park. The infrastructure includes roads, water, electricity distribution system, internet network, and sewerage.

As part of the project, 17 plots ranging from 153.1 to 8475 square meters in Bidkin belt are now available for purchase, exclusively for industrial purposes. Applications were accepted from interested entrepreneurs between April 1 to 7.

Will boost economic growth in the region

The development of the food park with fruits and vegetable processing zones is expected to boost the economic growth of the region and create employment opportunities. The completion of the food processing park and the availability of industrial plots are expected to contribute to the growth of Marathwada’s food processing sector, said Auric managing director Suresh Kakani.