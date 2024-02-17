Forced voluntary retirement for workers at Sterlite's Waluj facility

160 permanent workers asked to resign citing financial difficulties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The forced voluntary retirement of approximately 160 permanent workers from Sterlite, an optical fiber manufacturing company in Waluj MIDC, has sparked outrage among workers. Over the past three months, the company's management has allegedly coerced resignations from workers, citing financial difficulties.

According to reports, Sterlite's Waluj industrial area employs around 200 permanent and an equal number of contract workers. The company's human resources department justified the layoffs, attributing them to the current business slowdown. Workers from various states including Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra have been affected.

Workers claim that those who refused to resign were threatened with dismissal and denied experience certificates and financial benefits. Some employees, under pressure, resigned within the company's system before submitting written resignations. Attempts to reach the company officials for comment were unsuccessful.

Workers demanding lump sum payments

In response, workers are demanding lump sum payments for remaining service wages. They urge the company to transfer them to other units if one is operating at a loss. Despite having worked for ten years, employees allege that the management has offered only half their salary, along with their Provident Fund (PF) and statutory dues.

Workers approach authorities

The workers demands for fair compensation have been ignored by management, prompting appeals for intervention from the labor commissioner. Allegations have surfaced that the management coerced workers into resigning and failed to consider their years of dedicated service.