Forest department rescues chained monkey

Aurangabad

The forest department rescues a monkey kept in a monkey chained for the past six months by a shepherd in the Satara area. The department will release the money in its natural habitat.

A shepherd from the Satara area had kept a monkey in a chained condition and used to take him wherever he went. Honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak received the information about the monkey and he informed the forest department. The officers of the department went to the Satara area and rescued the monkey and the concerned person. The officers first warned and later permitted him to go.