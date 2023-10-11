Forest department team in search for leopard

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A little girl walking with her mother was attacked and injured by a leopard last Monday. The farmers rescued the child. A team of forest department is searching in Dhamori and other areas in search of that leopard. Sources said that the forest department will bear the cost of treatment for the injured.

The girl is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. As the forest department will pay the expenses, the family will get little support. The little girl narrowly escaped. However, the farmers in the area are still scared.

The forest department is alert and this area is on the outskirts of Paithan. No other such incident has taken place in the same area. The forest department is making public awareness that the farmers of the area should carry a stick in hand and play songs on their mobile phones, said Shankar Kavathe, forest range officer.