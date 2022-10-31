Former MLA Jadhav booked for beating woman
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 31, 2022 08:10 PM 2022-10-31T20:10:02+5:30 2022-10-31T20:10:02+5:30
“Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav severely beat her on suspicion of character in the house at College Road in Kannad ...
“Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav severely beat her on suspicion of character in the house at College Road in Kannad tehsil on Sunday afternoon”, Esha Jha lodged a complaint with Kannad police station on Sunday late night. The police have registered a non-cognizable offense case against Jadhav.
Jha has also shared this information on social media. She is with Jadhav for the past few days. Jadhav who is always a centre of controversies has once again clinched the limelight with this incident.
In a video shared by Jha on social media she mentioned, today Harshvardhan Jadhav severely beat her. Hence, I have lodged a complaint at the police station. I am fed up as he is always suspicious about her character. My name is linked with various people, my name is linked with a boy from the house. I am leaving Kannad and will never return, she said.
Meanwhile, Jadhav said, this is a personal matter. Every couple quarrels but their dispute are not publicized. As I am a politician, all these things are happening. The dispute is sub judice and the court will decide about it.