Former principal arrested for duping woman of Rs 9 lakh

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Former principal of a school for duping a woman of Rs 9 lakh on the lure of appointing her as an assistant teacher. Cidco police arrested the accused Dr Ratan Asaram Wagh (59, Sujata Housing Society, Harsul) on August 17 night almost after six years. Judicial magistrate (First Class) M M Mali remanded Wagh in the police custody till August 19.

According to the complaint lodged by Seema Ramesh Jadhav, Wagh took Rs 7 lakh from her in 2016 for appointing her as assistant teacher in Nutan Bahuuddeshiya Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya and Rs 4.5 lakh from Rupali Tukaram Gayake for appointing her as clerk. However, they were not appointed despite paying money. They then asked Wagh to return the money, but he returned only Rs 2 lakh. Hence, a case was registered with Cidco police station. On Wednesday, Wagh was produced before the court. Assistant public prosecutor Zarina Durrani demanded police custody of the accused.