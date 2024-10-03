Former soldier among three killed in city accidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three people died in accidents caused by speeding vehicles within the last 24 hours. The incidents occurred at Nipani Junction and in the Pachod area along the Solapur-Dhule Highway.

A bus crashed into an auto-rickshaw from behind, killing former soldier Gautam Anand Pagare instantly. The incident occurred on Nagar Naka Road at 5.30 am on Thursday. Police have registered the case at the Cantonment Police Station. Pagare lived in Padgaon. Gautam Pagare, a former soldier, attended the Mahar Regiment Foundation Day program on Tuesday. He traveled with his two wives and sister from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, taking an auto-rickshaw from Baba Petrol Pump to Padgaon. At 5.30 am, a bus collided with a rickshaw at Nagar Naka, killing Gautam Pagare instantly. His two wives and sister survived. Pagare drove a school bus, providing for his family. The Cantonment Police have registered the incident and are investigating further.