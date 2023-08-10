Former student cheats ashramshala sevak of Rs 2 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Harsul police has registered an offence against Babasaheb Alhad (Jogeshwari) on charge of cheating a youth for Rs 2 lakh under pretext of getting him work-from-home job in Wipro Company.

The accused first made the victim buy three exclusive mobile handsets and then disappeared with them to download the required software of the company.

The accused is a former student of an ashramshala, while the victim is the son of a servant working in the same school.

Kisan Katare (Mayur Park) works as ashramshala sevak in Jalgaon (Bokud). His son has done B.Sc (agriculture) and is preparing for the UPSC examination.

Katare met Babasaheb in April, who informed the former that he is working in Wipro Company at Hinjewadi. Hence Katare told the accused to find a suitable job for his son as well.

The accused contacted Katare after a few days and briefed on the work from home opportunity to his son Pawan. He told him to buy exclusive mobile handsets like one iPhone 14 Pro and two OPPO Reno. Entrusting him, Pawan purchased the handsets by spending Rs 2 lakh.

Later on, Babasaheb took away all the three handsets saying that he will download the required software and also bring an offer and joining letter. After some days, he switched off his mobile phone and discontinued communication with the Katares. The repeated efforts by Pawan to contact Babasaheb proved futile as the telephone number was not working. Hence Pawan contacted the police and lodged a complaint against him. Further investigation is on by PSI Rafiq Shaikh.