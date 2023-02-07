Former US first lady Hillary Clinton arrives in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Former US first lady and foreign minister Hillary Clinton arrived at the Chikalthana Airport, on a charter flight, from Ahmedabad, today at 3.35 pm.

Amidst US embassy security and local police officers, she boarded the special vehicle and left for Khuldabad in a convoy of 12 cars and vehicles, in a span of 13 minutes.

She was looking graceful in the yellow colour dress with a black colour coat on it and goggles on her eyes. She gave a warm smile and won the hearts of those present on the occasion by greeting them ‘Namaskar’ in our traditional Indian style and waving her hand towards the gathering outside the airport.

The airport director D G Salve, deputy collector Sangeeta Chavan and tehsildar Jyoti Pawar welcomed Hillary by presenting bouquets. The local police deployed cops till the tail-end of the city limit, while in the jurisdiction of rural police, more than 100 police personnel and 10-15 officers were deployed to maintain special security for the VVIP guest.

Hillary will be staying at Dhyan Farm in Shahajatpur (Khuldabad tehsil) from February 7 to 9. She will also be participating in meditation at the farm. The former US first lady will be visiting Ellora Caves and Ghrishneshwar Temple on Wednesday and will be leaving the city in her charter flight on Thursday, said the sources.

Boxxx

US security in the city

The US embassy security officers arrived at the airport one day prior to the arrival of Hillary Clinton. They checked all the security arrangements on the airport campus. Today, the foreign security’s four male officers and two female officers were on their toes and keeping vigilance on the situation since the morning hours, it is learnt.