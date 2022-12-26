Former ZP member Pawar die in accident

Aurangabad

Former ZP member Yamunabai RamchandraPawar (68, Chincholi Limbaji) died in an accident as a speeding truck dashed her car at Sardar point in Autrum Ghat on Solapur - Dhule national Highway on Sunday evening.

Pawar was going to attend a function at Malegaon in car (MH 20 EE 5470). Her brother Krishna Gavhane (Golegaon, Sillod) and his family members were going with her. A truck (DJ 36 V 7852) suddenly stopped on the road on Autrum Ghat and the car also stopped behind it. At the same time, another speeding truck (TN W 3999) rammed into the car. The car was completely crushed between both the trucks. Pawar died on the spot. Krishna Gavhane (66), Avisni Gavhane (30), Gauri Gavhane (9) were severely injured.

The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to a private hospital in Aurangabad for treatment. The driver of the truck which rammed the car fled away from the scene.

Pawar is survived by husband Ramchandra Pawar, two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren.