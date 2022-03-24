Foundation Learning Study of 3rd Std students begins

Aurangabad, March 24:

Foundation Learning Study (FLS) of third standard students of 14 schools in the district began on Thursday.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) through NCERT is conducting the FLS’ under ‘Nipun Bharat Abhiyan’ to draw a first-hand understanding of the learning levels of the students at the end of class three. The study is the first of its kind aiming to set up benchmarks for reading with comprehension.

This is the three-day survey in which teachers will interview selected 10 students of 14 schools as a sample, their responses to a questionnaire. A survey of teachers and headmasters will also be done.

District coordinator Dr Ravi Jadhav said that the objective of FLS is to establish reading proficiency, benchmarks for fluency with comprehension for each of the languages will also be assessed.

As per the New Education Policy-2020, it is expected that a student should be able to read and write and perform basic operations with numbers. The survey of five students out of ten selected was done today. Dr Kalimoddin Shaikh is the nodal officer.

The names of schools selected for the survey are as follows; Prerna Vidyalaya (Gevrai), Akbar Khan Patel Primary Urdu School (Satara), Zilla Parishad Urdu School (Navgaon), Dnyanvikas Primary School (Bharadi), Pragati Prathmik School (Soyegaon), Oxford Public School, Urdu Primary School (Naregaon), Rashida Urdu Primary School, Mohammedia Primary School, Sarosh Urdu Primary School, Regimental Primary School (Cantonment), Kendriya Vidyalaya (Cantonment), Urdu Primary School (Nandanvan Colony), Cantonment Board English School (Cantonment).