Four arrested for selling drugs

Aurangabad, Sep 18:

A Delhi Gate vendor found to be selling drugs from Baijipura, Azad Chowk. Crime Branch inspector Avinash Aghav informed that four persons including Syed Babar Syed Kafiouddin (Delhi Gate), Sheikh Afroz Sheikh Babu alias Bhanje (Sanjaynagar), Sheikh Shahzeb Sheikh Farooq (Rozabagh) and Sheikh Atiq Sheikh Maqsood (Ektanagar) who were selling these pills arrested by the NDPS team and goods worth Rs 1.6 lakhs were seized from them. A case has been registered in this matter at Cidco police station.