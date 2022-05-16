Four booked for helping robbers flee away from Ranjangaon

Aurangabad, May 16:

Waluj MIDC police station have booked four persons for creating an obstruction in government job. These persons entered into argument and manhandled with police and helped two robbers to flee away from Ranjangaon (in Waluj Mahanagar) on Saturday evening.

One week ago, two unidentified persons beat victims Ghamshyam Padmakar Joshi and Sudam Sarangdhar Rajguru (both residents of Kehade in Sillod) and fled away with their motorcycle and mobile phones at A S Club square. Following a lead in the case, the police arrested Vishnu Dnyaneshwar Sonawane (19) and Amol Ramesh Garud (20, resident of Vitawa) for using the stolen motorcycle. When pressed hard, the duo revealed the names of Sagar Suresh Ambildhage and his brother Amol Ambildhage (resident of Ranjangaon). They informed that Ambildhages are prime accused in the case and they will be selling stolen mobiles while they have been given the bike to dispose it of.

The police team comprising police sub-inspectors Ashok Ingole and Chetan Ogle and head constable Feroz Tadvi along with accused Vishnu Sonawane reached Ranjangaon to arrest Ambildhages on Saturday at 7.30 pm. The cops held them, but their relatives

Preeti Amol Ambildhage, Badi Ramesh Jadhav, Suresh Vithal Ambildhage and Nitin Suresh Ambildhage opposed the action and jostled the cops. The cops then pressed more troops, but their relatives entered into argument and helped the robberers (Ambildhages) to run way from the spot.

On the complaint of head constable Tadvi, the above four persons were booked. The police also arrested Suresh and Nitin Ambildhages, while the search for prime accused Sagar and Amol in the case is underway.