Four month old baby undergoes life-saving heart surgery

Surgery performed free of cost under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a heartwarming turn of events, a four-month-old baby recently underwent a life-saving heart surgery free of charge through the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). Expressing his gratitude, the father of the infant, distributed sweets and felicitated the doctors at the district civil hospital.

The baby's condition had been steadily deteriorating, prompting the family to seek medical assistance at several hospitals without improvement. Eventually, it was determined that a heart surgery was necessary. The family sought advice from various hospitals and was informed about the option of free surgery provided by the district hospital. The relatives rushed to the district hospital, where they visited the RBSK desk and consulted with district programme coordinator Vikas Meshram. Consequently, under the RBSK, the surgery took place on March 17 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Two months after the surgery, the baby Danish Babar Syed, now six months old and hailing from Indiranagar, Garkheda, has made a successful recovery. Overwhelmed with joy, Danish's father visited the district hospital on Wednesday and distributed sweets and felicitated the officials. Civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf, Dr PM Kulkarni, resident medical officer Dr Prashant Bade and others were present.