Four new BOT projects to be stalled in city!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation administration had announced in September last year that four BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) projects would be implemented in the city. However, in the past year, there has been no response from developers in this regard. As a result, the possibility of these projects taking shape in the future now appears uncertain. With the upcoming municipal corporation elections in view, these projects are unlikely to move forward.

Back in 2006–07, the municipal corporation had launched several projects in different parts of the city under the BOT model. Some of those projects remain incomplete even today. Despite this poor track record, the administration had in principle approved the setting up of four new BOT projects at TV Centre, Seven Hills, Paithan Gate, and Piya Market in Aurangpura. The objective was to increase the corporation’s revenue and develop prime vacant plots. Plans included constructing a new shopping complex next to the existing TV Centre Shopping Complex, commercially developing land at the Seven Hills fire station and municipal quarters, demolishing the old shops in front of Sadia Talkies at Paithan Gate to build a grand commercial complex, and demolishing Piya Market in Aurangpura to construct a tall building using additional FSI. The decision was expected to generate income for the civic treasury and promote land development.

Projects remaining incomplete

The municipal corporation adopted the BOT policy 20 years ago and had decided to implement such projects at nine locations in the city. However, the projects were not completed within the stipulated time, and repeated deadline extensions had to be granted. For example, the Aurangpura vegetable market was demolished to build a commercial complex, but the project has not been completed to date. Similarly, the project at Vasant Bhavan in the Gulmandi area also remains unfinished.

Nehru Bhavan project stuck as well

The municipal corporation spent around ₹15–18 crore on the Nehru Bhavan project, yet it too remains incomplete. The administration had started preparing to hand over this stalled project to a developer on a BOT basis for 99 years, but that effort also did not succeed. As a result, the project is still left half-done.