CWC Qualifiers: First ten overs while batting were tricky, says Scotland skipper after win over Oman

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 25 : Following his team's 76 run win over Oman in their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match, Scotland skipper Richie Berrington said the first ten overs with the bat were tricky.

Scotland secured their place in the Super Six stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers with an impressive performance against Oman.

"Important win, knew it would be tough. Good performance all round. It was a tricky first ten overs this morning, but the partnership put us in a good position. We knew all games would be tough. We had a few off-field challenges, we have a lot of belief. We have had three different matchwinners which shows our character. We know the importance of every point, so Tuesday's gonna be a big one against Sri Lanka. We have a lot of belief and know we need to get better with every game. Support has been great so far, hopefully that will continue," said Richie in post-match presentation.

Scotland posted a total of 320 in their 50 overs. Brandon McMullen (136 in 121 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) slammed his maiden century. Skipper Berrington scored 60 in 62 balls, with seven fours. Tomas Mackintosh also scored a valuable 32 in 23 balls, consisting of three fours and two sixes.

Bilal Khan (5/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman. Fayyaz Butt also took two wickets.

In the chase of 321, Oman was reduced to 72/4 at one point. Naseem Khushi (69 in 36 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Shoaib Khan (36 in 42 balls, with two fours and a six) put on a 105-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Chris Greaves (5/53) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland.

Brandon was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century and taking one wicket.

Scotland is at the second place of points table in Group B with three wins in three matches and a total of six points. Oman is at the third place with two wins and two losses in four matches. They have a total of four points to their name.

