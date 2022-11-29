Four vehicles carrying illegal sand and murum seized

Aurangabad:

The revenue department with the help of the police has seized four vehicles smuggling sand and gravel. The additional tehsil office held a drive on Friday and confiscated these vehicles. A fine of around Rs 12 lakhs has been imposed on the owners.

The seized vehicles have been stationed in the Chawani and Cidco MIDC police station as well as the Tehsil office premises. A team of sub divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge and additional Tehsildar Vijay Chavan took this action under the guidance of Collector Astik Kumar Pandey. Deputy commissioner of police Shilwant Nandedkar also assisted the revenue team. Different teams were deployed for the action. The team seized sand smuggled from Nagar Naka by Hyva truck. The officials chased the suspected vehicles and detained them in the City Chowk area. Another truck transporting sand illegally was seized on Paithan Road. Also, two trucks carrying murum were seized on Jalgaon road and Naigaon road. To avoid suspicion, the team used private vehicles instead of using government vehicles.