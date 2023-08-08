Four-year scam by Parihar raises concerns over significant financial implications

Scam unearthed: Transfer pending since a year, old cases to be investigated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An alleged stamp duty manipulation scam involving Pawan Parihar, an assistant town planner at the stamp duty department, has come to light, raising concerns about potential losses to government revenue. Parihar's role in approving and forwarding cases for four years has fallen under suspicion, as his actions could have led to significant financial implications.

Amidst discussions within the stamp department, questions have arisen over Parihar's prolonged stay, with suspicions that his transfer was halted to facilitate stationing in the area for a full year. He held a pivotal role in determining stamp duty based on property valuations. If these valuations were manipulated, it could result in substantial losses for the government.

Stamp officer Vivek Gangurde has called for an investigation into the matter, pointing to Pune headquarters to address the issue. Parihar has been absent from office for three days, and it has been revealed that his leave application was submitted via email to seniors.

Absence of knowledgeable staff

The alleged scheme involves collaborations with the assistant town planner due to the absence of staff knowledgeable about the town planning act and technical information in the sub-registrar's office. This collaboration has led to instances of assessment manipulation, raising concerns about the accuracy and legitimacy of the valuation process.

Parihar causes Rs 6 crore valuation to Rs 3 crore

In a case from February 2022, Parihar's alleged assessment manipulation resulted in a Rs 6 crore valuation decreasing to Rs 3 crore for a 2106 sq m site in Garkheda's city Survey No 15300/1. This development agreement manipulation led to a loss of revenue for the government. The then deputy collector (revenue) Kailas Davange issued a show cause notice to Parihar regarding the incident. The land's initial assessment was Rs 5.55 crore, but Parihar's revision lowered it to Rs 5.17 crore. A subsequent report indicated a land valuation of Rs 3.5 crore, causing a revenue loss of approximately Rs 16 lakhs. Multiple cases of similar manipulation are expected to be investigated further.