Fox rescued after falling into well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Information was received that a fox had fallen into a well in a farm located in the Jalgaon Shivar area of Jalna. Acting promptly on Monday, the Forest Department and the Man with Indies Foundation, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, carried out a rescue operation and saved the fox.

The rescue was coordinated by range forest officer Neeta Phule, with the operation planned under the guidance of assistant conservator of forests Sudam Munde. Forest guard Narayan Sodgir, along with Man with Indies Foundation rescue team leaders Ashish Joshi and Deepak Watane, completed the rescue skillfully within a few minutes.

After being rescued, the fox underwent a preliminary medical examination and observation. As no serious injuries were found, it was safely released back into its natural habitat.

Photo caption:

The rescued fox being safely released into its natural habitat.