Fragrance of incense sticks turn foul due to inflation

Manufacturers reduce quantity instead of price increase

Aurangabad, July 28:

The fragrance of incense sticks (Agarbatti) has turned foul for the citizens as the prices of chemicals and other raw materials used to make incense sticks have increased. But instead of raising the prices, the manufacturers have decreased the quantity of incense sticks in the packet.

Incense sticks are sold throughout the year. They are lit in front of idols and photo frames in households and in temples and shops. The use increases significantly during the festive season. Especially from Shravan to Diwali, the citizens purchase large quantities of incense sticks. However, the rising inflation has prompted the manufacturers to increase the price of agarbattis.

But as the price hike will affect business, some agarbatti manufacturers have reduced the quantity of agarbatti in the packet instead of increasing the prices. As per the traders, a packet which was earlier weighing 150 grams, has now been reduced to 120 grams, but its price has been kept the same. A 100 gram of packet was reduced to 85 grams and its price remained stable between Rs 60 and Rs 70.

Why expensive incense

Dipping oil is used to prepare incense sticks. Earlier the price of this oil was Rs 140 to Rs 150 per litre. It has increased to Rs 200 to Rs 210 now. The wood used for incense comes from abroad. Its price also increased. The overall increase in the price of raw materials also affected the price of incense sticks. As per the traders, the incense business has a daily turnover of around Rs 10 lakh.

12 per cent GST on raw materials

Only 5 per cent GST is levied on incense sticks. However, GST on chemicals used for incense sticks has been increased to 12 per cent from earlier 5 per cent, said Anilkumar Bhandari, Agarbatti distributor.

Price of incense sticks:

Gram (Weight) June July

1) 15 grams Rs 5 Rs 7

2) 30 grams Rs 10 Rs.12

3) 100 grams Rs 50 Rs 60

4) 225 grams Rs 200 Rs 220