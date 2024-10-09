Fraud case registered in land deal

Chhatrapati Smabhajinagar

A case has been registered at Begampura Police Station on Tuesday for fraud and breach of trust in a land deal worth Rs 17,00,000.

A fraud case has been registered against Sumitra Lokhandera (resident of Radha Swami Colony, Koliwada, Harsul) following a complaint from Santosh Radhod (resident of Sangale Nagar, Harsul). Lokhandera allegedly acquired a 600-square-foot plot in Shripadnagar Police Personnel Grih Nirman Sanstha. Radhod claimed to have transferred Rs 16,00,000 via RTGS for the purchase. Additionally, Rs 50,000 was transferred to Lokhandera's mother, Lakshmi Dipak Lokhandera, on October 17, 2023, and another Rs 50,000 was given in cash. Following the transaction, Lokhandera allegedly threatened Radhod, warning him that she would file a complaint against him if he did not hand over the plot. She also reportedly made repeated threatening phone calls to him. Based on Radhod's complaint, Investigating Officer Saponi Khante is conducting further investigation.