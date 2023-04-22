Fraudster threatens, dupes teacher of Rs 98K

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A cyber fraudster blackmailed a lady teacher from the city and duped her of Rs 98,132 online threatening to register a money laundering case against her. The incident occurred on April 6 and a case has been registered with the Satara police station.

Police said, the complainant lady teacher is a resident of Kanchanwadi. On April 6, she received a phone call from an unknown person. A logo of the Mumbai crime branch police appeared on his account. The person on the phone told her that he is an officer from cyber police and a case has been registered against her that illegal articles are being sent from her aadhar card identity number from Mumbai to Taiwan. Similarly, there are several bank accounts open from her aadhar card id, which has crores of rupees in it. Hence, a money laundering case will also be registered against her. He assured help her and asked her to send Rs 98,132 to his bank account online. She sent the money but later found that she had been cheated. Hence, she lodged a complaint with Satara police station while PI Prashant Potdar is further investigating the case.