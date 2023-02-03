Fraudsters dupe banks by establishing fake company

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Fraudsters duped various banks of crores of rupees by preparing fake documents of purchasing a company worth Rs 3.10 crore in the Waluj industrial area. They used the forged signatures and stamps of the district collector and showed that Rs 12.60 lakh have been paid as stamp duty and took loans worth crores of rupees from the banks. A case of cheating has been registered with City Chowk police station against the fraudsters Parmeshwar Suryabhan Nazarkar, Ujwala Parmeshwar Nazarkar (both residents of Dhakalgaon, Ambad, Jalna), Sandeep Mansab Gawali (Ghanegaon, Gangapur) and Parmeshwar Chandrao Wattawad (Ranjangaon Shenpunji, Gangapur).

According to a complaint lodged by Adv Sushil Biyani, Josel Gana Durai runs a company on plot no. 239 in Waluj industrial area named Duroseats. The accused by putting the name industries after Duroseats and made forged documents that they have purchased it for Rs 3.10 crore. They made forged documents of transfer of MIDC on August 4, 2015. They presented a fake person as Durrai and made a deed of Assignment on September 5, 2015. They also used forged signatures and the stamps of the district collector to show that they have paid the stamp duty of Rs 12.60 lakh.

Under the guidance of PI Ashok Giri, PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case.

Adv Biyani in his complaint mentioned that he had brought the embezzlement to the notice of the officers of the stamp duty department, but they did not report it to the police.

Nazarkar on the basis of fake deed took loans to the tune of crores of rupees from various banks. For this, he took the assistance of bank, the government and police officers.

Earlier, cases have been registered with Waluj MIDC and Gangapur for duping banks and citizens in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Ahmednagar districts, Adv Biyani said.