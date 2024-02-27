Free distribution of clay pots for birds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To combat rising temperatures and water scarcity, the Life Care Animal Welfare Association is distributing free clay pots for birds.

As natural water sources dwindle, birds struggle to find water during summer, leading to health issues and even death. The association aims to prevent this by providing easily accessible water sources.

Clay pots will be distributed for free, and residents are appealed to contact the association for collection and are encouraged to fill them with water and place them on terraces, balconies, boundary walls, and near trees.

Secretary Jayesh Shinde urged citizens to contact the association if they find injured birds. Honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak emphasized the importance of providing food and water for animals, not only for their well-being but also to maintain ecological balance.