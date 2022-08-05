Free entry to foreign tourists at all monuments by ASI

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, New Delhi) has announced free entry to foreign visitors or tourists (apart from domestic) at its all ticketed monuments in every jurisdiction of the circle, as a part of the 75 years celebrations of the Indian Independence, from August 5 to 15.

Earlier, the ASI headquarters released an order duly signed by the director (monuments) on August 3. It just mentioned ’no fee shall be charged at all the ticketed centrally protected monuments and museums.' This paved a way for an ambiguity as it does not mention that the entry is free for domestic as well as international visitors.

It so happened that the union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, posted the ASI's order on his Twitter account on August 3 at 2.58 pm. The ASI headquarter realised the ambiguity, therefore, to attract the attention of all followers and associates, it has pinned the tweet specifying that entry is free to all visitors (both domestic and foreign) at all its ticketed monuments during the above period, on the same day (August 3) at 5 pm on its official account as an internal alert.

The tourism expert, who wishes to remain anonymous appreciated Lokmat Times for pointing out and raising the issue in the newspaper. "The tourism circle was concern about it. The 'free entry' is also a mode of developing goodwill for India with foreign countries. They can now move freely without any inhibitions at the five ticketed monuments in the district and also allowing foreign visitors to participate in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he said.

- ASI collects Rs 600 each as an entry ticket from a foreigner visiting world heritage sites - Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves and Rs 300 at Daulatabad Fort, Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad Caves.