Free health check-up at Krishnam Gurukul
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 9, 2022 11:35 PM2022-03-09T23:35:02+5:302022-03-09T23:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 9
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Krishnam Gurukul and Madhavbaug Clinic organised a free health check-up camp. Tests like ECG, blood pressure were included. A large number of women participated enthusiastically and benefitted from the camp. Director Anand Somaiya and Rupali Somaiya took efforts for the success.