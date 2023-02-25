Free hearing test and cochlear implant camp on World Hearing Day

-Camp to be held between March 1 to 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Spees Early Intervention Centre in Aurangabad is conducting a five-day camp from March 1 to 5 to aid those suffering from hearing loss. Free hearing tests will be offered, and rechargeable, waterproof, and Bluetooth-compatible hearing aids will be available for purchase at a discounted EMI of just Rs 2999. The hearing aids are designed to address multiple hearing impairments, and the director of the centre guarantees reliable diagnosis for patients already using hearing aids or with cochlear implants.

Additionally, a free cochlear implant is available for those with congenital hearing loss. To avail the installment plan for hearing aids, patients are required to bring their Aadhaar card, PAN card, light bill (for the current month), bank statement and bank passbook. Spees Early Intervention Center has been providing hearing aids and treating patients with hearing impairments for the past three years. The director of the centre encourages those with hearing loss to visit the centre and take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their quality of life. The camp is an excellent opportunity for individuals suffering from hearing loss to receive affordable and advanced technology hearing aid to improve their hearing. With reliable diagnosis and advanced technology, patients can be assured of receiving the care they require.