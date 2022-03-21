Free kidney test camp held

Aurangabad, March 21:

The Aurangabad Educational and Welfare Society (AEWS) conducted a free KFT, CBC, urine routine and random blood sugar test camp at AEWS charitable clinic, Roshan Gate, on Sunday, on the occasion of World Kidney Day.

Consultant Nephrologist Dr Sameer Mahajan examined 150 patients. Dr Tahura Shaikh and Dr Sabahat Ansari assisted Dr Mahajan.

President of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Farrukh Parveen Jamal was the chief guest at the event. Dr Hafiz Deshmukh and Ilyas Kirmani were present as special guests. Dr Sohail Zakiuddin, Shaikh Imran, Syed Mudassir Ali, Faisal Qureshi, Farid Khan, Syed Laique, Syed Ali, Sohail Ahmed and others worked for the success of the event.