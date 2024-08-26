Free registration at Padegaon Study Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To encourage young aspirants to excel in competitive examinations like IIT-JEE, NEET, UPSC, MPSC etc, Prestige Educafe, has announced free registration to selected youths at their study centre in Dr Zakir Hussain Housing Society, en route Amber Gas Agency godown, in Padegaon.

Secretary of Eidgah Committee Abdul Hameed Khan and former mayor Ashok Sayanna inaugurated the centre in the presence of guests of honour including the director of a hospital Umakant Makane recently.

The centre chairman Dr Mohammed Ibrahim elaborated on the role of the study centres in the competitive era and how the dedicated space enables students to focus on achieving their desired goals. The centre will remain open for students from 7 am to 10 pm. The free registration offer will be valid for three months.