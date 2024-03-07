Free skills courses & training for 1200 youths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 1200 eligible boys and girls of the district will be imparted free skills training under the Pramod Mahajan Skills and Entrepreneurship Development Mission to empower them through skill development and provide them with employment/self-employment opportunities in the more demanding sectors.

Aspirants will have to register online on the link (https://bit.ly/3SD2KUp) to avail the skill training to be given free of cost. The training centres were divided into city and rural areas. In rural, the training centres are located in Sillod, Gangapur and Vaijapur.

Assistant Commissioner of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Divisional Commissinerate (Maljipura, Station Road) Suresh Warade appealed to the youth to contact the office if they have queries.

Course Information-

Through the District Executive Committee for Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the government has selected the institutes as training centres for conducting skill development training in the district.

The courses and their training centres in the city are as follows;

- Business Correspondent and Business Facilitator courses (304 hours, eligibility 12th Pass) training available at Aswa Brothers Corporate Avenue, CIDCO,

--Domestic Data Entry Operator courses (390 hours, HSC pass) at Aswa Brothers Skill Development Centre, Cidco,

--Machine Operator and Assistant Injection Molding course at Chikalthana, Machine Operator Assistant Plastic Processing (480 hours, 8th standard), CIPET, MIDC.

--Domestic Data Entry Operator at Saksham Foundation, Cidco (390 hours, HSC pass)