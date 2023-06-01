Free training to youths desirous to take CDS exam conducted by UPSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news, the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) will be organising course number 61 for young aspiring boys and girls for training and preparation for Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination at Chatra Purva Prashikshan Kendra (CPPK), Nashik Road, Nashik from June 19 to September 1, 2023.

The accommodation, food and training will be provided free of cost to the selected candidates.

The union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting CDS Examination, for the candidates wishing to make their careers in defence services - Army, Navy and Air Force - all over the country on September 3, 2023. The passing out candidates are recruited as Commissioned Officers in the three services.

The District Soldier Welfare Officer (Aurangabad) has issued a press release appealing to the aspirants that the last date to submit their online application is June 6, 2023, through the website www.upsconline.nic.in.

Interested candidates from the district are appealed to contact the District Soldier Welfare Officer (Aurangabad) for an interview on June 2. Prior to it, the candidate should visit the website of the Department of Sainik Welfare (Pune) www.mhasainik.maharashtra.gov.in and get the printout of the Appendix (by clicking on index ‘Other’ - PCTC Nashik CDS 61) and fill it up at the time of interview.

For more details, one may send the queries to CPPK on its email ID training.petcnashik@gmail.com or on contact telephone number 0253-2451032 during the official hours, stated the release.