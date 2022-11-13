Free treatment of 750 patients by 52 doctors in six hours

All Disease Diagnosis Camp: Organized by Mahavir International Metro City and GMCH

Aurangabad:

In all, 750 patients facing various problems including back pain, knee pain, ear-nose-throat disease, underweight, overweight and with low bone density were examined by 52 doctors and treated free of charge within six hours. The occasion was all disease diagnosis camp organised by the Mahavir International Metro City Aurangabad and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday between 8 am to 2 pm.

Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat inaugurated the all disease diagnosis camp organized at Tirumala marriage hall in Pundaliknagar. Professor of the GMCH geriatrics department Dr Mangala Borkar, Mahavir International Metro City Aurangabad founder president Anil Jain, president Naresh Bothra, vice president Shailesh Chandiwal, secretary Ashish Patalia and Vikas Patni were present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Rajendra Darda said that all disease diagnosis camps started 12 years ago. Every member of Mahaveer International Metro City is active. They collect old newspapers from citizens and raise funds from them and implement various activities, which is inspiring for all. Needy patients get support through this camp. Naresh Bothra said, efforts are always made to implement social activities. Six hundred people registered online for this diagnosis camp, which is a big success.

Dr Mangala Borkar also guided in the camp. Zumbarlal Pagariya, Mithalal Kankaria, GM Bothra, Paras Chhajed, Paras Tated, Balasaheb Pawar, Manoj Bora, Pankaj Sankla, Rajkumar Jain, Animesh Kankaria, Rani Bora, Mukta Duggad, Anju Bothra, Vaishali Patalia, Supriya Surana, Pramita Kankaria, Mena Gandhi, Dr Mahesh Patil, Dr Zeba Firdos, Dr Sadhana Jaibhai, Dr Avinash Lamb and others were present. Vikas Patni, Sandeep Kathed, Lalit Gandhi, Poonam Surana, Santosh Gandhi, Akash Mukkirwar, Sanjay Gadia, Anant Jaiswal took efforts.

Well wishes on birthday

After the inauguration of the camp, Mahavir International Metro City Aurangabad felicitated Rajendra Darda on his birthday to be celebrated on November 21.

Examination by specialists

Doctors from GMCH, Government Dental College and Hospital and Ayurveda experts examined the patients in the camp. Free medicines were also distributed to the patients. A blood donation camp was also conducted by Lions Blood Bank.