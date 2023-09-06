Freedom fighters; heirs plea for justice

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Swatantra Sainik Uttaradhikari Sanghatna (SSUS) has decided to stage weeklong agitation in the city to draw attention of the state government towards their long pending demands intending welfare of freedom fighters and their wards. The agitation will start with staging a demonstration in front of the divisional commissionerate from September 12.

Addressing a press conference, SSUS president Bhausaheb Solunke said, “The state government has turned their backs towards the demands of freedom fighters of Hyderabad Liberation Movement (or Marathwada Mukti Sangram Movement) and their family members. Freedom fighters are deprived of houses; their wards are not been taken in government jobs; the health facilities are inadequate.

“ The chief minister announced increasing the honorarium from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The wards of freedom fighters should be included in government jobs without any condition as per GR of March 1991. There is a need to increase in medical grants; provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for them to build houses. Nine months ago, the CM assured us of resolving them in six months. Hence the order should be implemented on priority,” said the president.

SSUS secretary Appasaheb Shinde also spoke on the occasion. Freedom fighters Vishwanath Mohite, Balasaheb Kolte, Dashrath Thorat, Ashok Pungale, Eknath Ingle, Sushil Patil and others were present at the press conference.

The freedom fighters and their wards will be staging dharna, rasta roko, flag march, padyatra and other agitations during one week.

Sept 12 - Stage demonstration in front of Divisional Commissionerate at 10 am.

Sept 13 - Flag March from Kranti Chowk to Divisional Commissionerate at 10 am.

Sept 14 - Prabhat Pheri from Kranti Chowk to Hutatma Smarak (Siddharth Garden) at 10 am.

Sept 15 - Rasta Roko on the main road in the city at 10 am.

Sept 16 - Burning of GR creating injustice on freedom fighters at different places at 10 am.

Sept 17 - Boycotting Marathwada Muktisangram Din programmes.

Sept 18 - Padyatra from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mumbai at 10 am.