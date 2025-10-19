Freedom found behind jail

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This Diwali, the glow of lamps inside Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Jail (Harsul) carries a deeper meaning. For inmates, the festival of lights is not just about celebration it serves as a poignant reminder of the true value of freedom.

Lokmat Times spent time exclusively with inmates, listening to personal stories of mistakes, reflection, and hope. Two inmates shared how life behind bars has taught lessons that few outside can truly understand. Their stories remind us that freedom, often taken for granted, is the greatest light. Diwali brought hope and celebration to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Jail, where authorities organized a festive meal and an exhibition of inmate-made handcrafted items. Traditional sweets like boondi added a festive touch, while the initiative promotes rehabilitation through skill-building and creativity, allowing inmates to participate meaningfully in the celebrations.

--------

An inmate convicted under Section 302, the remaining year of his sentence is a time to reflect and rebuild. Once driven by aggression, he now dreams of becoming a businessman in the transport industry. “People don’t realize the value of life, but in Harsul Jail, we truly understand its importance,” he says. He attends classes through an open university, determined to complete his education and start afresh. “Even behind bars, hope and transformation can thrive,” he adds, embodying the spirit of Diwali the triumph of light over darkness.

- 26 years old Inmate last year graduating student

-----------

An inmate convicted under Section 376 shared a message of caution and hope. “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jail teaches a lot; we learn many lessons from here,” he says. Reflecting on his past, he warns, “Don’t do anything that will cost your lifetime and your whole life.” Though he is pursuing a two-year course through open university despite not wanting to study, he has already completed his B.A. His eyes are set on a new life, one that includes farming tech after release, proving that even in confinement, the desire to rebuild a life can flourish.

- 34 years old Inmate Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jail