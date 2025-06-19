Frequent disruption in power supply annoys residents of 40 villages

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As soon as there’s even a light drizzle in the area, power supply from Shendra gets disrupted—this has become a predictable pattern, much to the frustration of electricity consumers. On Wednesday afternoon, light rain fell in the Ladsawangi area, and despite there being no wind or storm, the power supply from Shendra was interrupted. Power, which went out around 3.30 pm, was restored only by 8 pm.. Since the Shendra substation supplies electricity to Bhambarda and Ladsawangi substations, the outage affects around 40 villages.

Power disruption again on Thursday

Although the power supply was restored by 8 pm on Wednesday, it was disrupted again at 5 am on Thursday. There was no rain or wind in the morning. In the summer, when tree branches near main power lines aren't trimmed, even slight contact with the lines causes automatic power shutdowns.

No maintenance work done in May

This year, due to continuous rainfall throughout May, planned maintenance and repair work could not be completed on time. Minor faults on smaller electric poles often go unnoticed unless inspected closely. "Since Thursday morning, I myself have been patrolling the 7-kilometre stretch from Shendra to Bhambarda to locate the faults. Power supply is expected to be restored by afternoon," said the Deputy Executive Engineer Bhausaheb Salunke (MSEDCL, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).