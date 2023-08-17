Friend makes personal photos of girl viral on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old girl sent some personal photos to her friend, but the boy made these photos viral on social media after a dispute arouse between them. He sent the photo to his two friends and made the photos viral. The Vedantnagar police registered a case against Aniket Rathod (Platinum City, Shendra), Kunal Bawat (Chhota Murlidharnagar) and Umed Pasha (Krantinagar).

The victim and the accused knew each other. She came close to one of these boys and sent him her personal photos. After a dispute between them, he sent the photos to his friends. On August 15, the girl came to know about it and she told her family members. Her parents met PI Brahma Giri and told him about the incident. The police immediately arrested the accused. They were produced before the court and they have been remanded in the judicial custody.