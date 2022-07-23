Friendship with foreign woman on FB proves costly

Aurangabad, July 23:

Making a friendship on Facebook with a foreign woman proved costly to a man from the city as he was cheated for Rs 10.2 lakh.

According to details, a 47-year-old businessman from Cidco N-2 made a friendship with a woman from abroad named Ava Lass on social media.

They exchanged phone numbers and had chatting on Whatsapp. Later, the woman told the complainant she had sent costly gifts to him and he should deposit Rs 37,500 in her account to receive the delivery.

The businessman deposited Rs 10.2 lakh in several phases. He realised cheating when he did not receive the gifts even after depositing money. The incident took place between February 21 and March 22.

The businessman lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi Police Station on Friday. A case was registered under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.