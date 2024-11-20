From hospital bed to polling booth: Defying odds to vote

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite losing a leg to illness and undergoing surgery, a GMCH patient was determined to vote and exercised his right with resolve.

The patient, named Vikram Thakur (Cantonment area), voted on Wednesday despite losing a leg to illness and undergoing surgery. Currently receiving treatment in Ward 18 of GMCH, Thakur expressed a strong desire to vote. His wife and neighbour, Digambar Pol, took him to the polling station in a wheelchair. The joy and satisfaction of exercising his right to vote were evident on his face.Thakur cast his vote at the Cantonment polling centre and returned to the hospital. He said he was happy and satisfied to fulfil his democratic duty.

Ambulance brings patients to vote.

Keshav Dhanedhar, a patient undergoing treatment at GMCH, exercised his right to vote on Wednesday. The hospital arranged an ambulance to take him to the polling station at Kranti Chowk. Under the guidance of Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, GMCH made special arrangements for patients who wished to vote.

Two Polling staff were hospitalized due to high BP.

Two polling staff members were hospitalized at GMCH after suffering from high blood pressure. They received treatment and were discharged, according to doctors at the hospital.

Patients return to GMCH after voting

Two GMCH patients voted after informing the hospital in advance. GMCH ensured they received all necessary assistance to vote and returned safely after casting their votes. “We made arrangements to help patients vote and ensured their safe return to the hospital.”

Dr. Suresh Harbade, Medical Superintendent, GMCH