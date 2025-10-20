From Lights to Love, Dignitaries Embrace the Spirit of Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated across India with lamps, fireworks, sweets, and gatherings of family and friends. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, bringing communities together in joy and celebration. This year, residents across the city shared what made the festival special for them and reflected on the traditions they cherish most. Many spoke about memorable moments spent with family and friends, unique ways they celebrated, and the joy of coming together after a long year. Local personalities and community members also shared their thoughts on what made this Diwali particularly meaningful, as well as the resolutions they plan to adopt for the year ahead from focusing on health and wellness to spending more quality time with loved ones.

‘This Diwali will always remain memorable for me. For the first time, we started a tradition we called Diwali Milan, where all my close friends and their families came together visiting each other’s homes instead of just sending hampers or messages on WhatsApp, which is usually the case. Friends came over to help with decorations, and everyone contributed by bringing homemade items, with each detail thoughtfully planned together. We didn’t call it a Diwali party, we named it Diwali Milan. We all had a wonderful time, and now we’ve decided to continue this tradition every year.

Often, our lifestyle leads us to neglect our health. This year, I have decided to adopt a healthier lifestyle, focusing on wholesome eating and building better habits. I’ve chosen to avoid packaged food and prioritize nutritious meals, and I encourage everyone to do the same: eat healthy, stay healthy.’

– Soham Kotak, Chartered accountant

