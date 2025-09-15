From plate to peace: Can fasting steady our emotions this Navratri?

Dr Mansi Karajgaonkar

In today’s fast-paced world, life feels like a constant rush. Between workplace deadlines, family responsibilities, and the endless buzz of digital notifications, our emotions often run wild. Sudden anger, mood swings, and persistent sadness have become all too common. This emotional dysregulation doesn’t just make life stressful - it can strain relationships, fuel depression, and in extreme cases, even lead to self-harm or violence.

But what if one of the oldest practices known to humankind – fasting - could help restore calm? Surprisingly, science says it just might!

What research reveals

Across the globe, clinical and experimental studies are uncovering fascinating links between fasting and emotional health. People who practice structured fasting often report lower anxiety, fewer depressive symptoms, and reduced irritability. Some studies even note a decline in overall mood disturbances, like anger and tension. Of course, results differ depending on the type of fasting, how long it lasts, and individual health conditions - but the evidence is promising.

Why fasting affects the brain

Fasting isn’t just about willpower - it triggers powerful changes inside the brain. When we fast, the body activates cellular repair mechanisms, reduces inflammation, and boosts the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). This protein enhances brain plasticity and supports emotional regulation. Simply put, fasting challenges the brain in a healthy way, making it stronger and more resilient. That’s why many people describe clearer thinking, steadier moods, and better stress management during fasting periods.

Lessons from tradition

Observational studies during religious fasts, not limited to Navratri fast, Ramadan fast, fasting before Easter, etc have shown improvements in emotional well-being, reduced anxiety, and a greater sense of community and spiritual connectedness. Beyond the biological effects, the social and spiritual dimensions of fasting also seem to contribute to its mental health benefits.

Who should be cautious

That said, fasting isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Those with eating disorders, clinical unstable mood conditions, diabetes, pregnancy, or individuals on certain medications should avoid fasting without medical supervision. In some cases, fasting can temporarily increase irritability before the body adjusts. The key is a personalised and mindful approach.

Practical takeaway

Curious to try fasting for your mental health? Begin gently. A short, supervised time-restricted eating window can be a safe starting point. Stay hydrated, ensure good sleep, and combine fasting with calming practices such as mindfulness, and supportive social connections. And most importantly, consult your doctor if you have existing medical or psychological conditions.

The bottom line

Fasting is not a miracle cure, but when practiced safely, it can be a powerful tool to help us regain control over our emotions in today’s distracted world. By reconnecting body and mind, fasting reminds us that sometimes, less truly is more.

(The writer is Licenced Clinical Psychologist).