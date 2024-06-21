From scriptures to science: Indian philosophies leading cognitive thought

Dr Mansi Karajgaonkar

Indian philosophical and psychological traditions have a rich and diverse perspective on cognition, integrating spiritual, metaphysical, and practical aspects of understanding the mind and its functions.

Some of the prominent Indian thoughts about cognition are described in the Vedic texts and some of the oldest spiritual literature, and emphasize the unity of the mind, body, and soul.

Cognition is seen as part of the individual's overall consciousness and connection to the universe. The concept of Manas (mind) in the Vedas is central to cognition, encompassing thought, perception, and intention.

The Upanishads delve into the nature of consciousness and the mind. They introduce the concept of Atman (self) and Brahman (universal consciousness), suggesting that cognition is a reflection of the eternal consciousness.

Cognition is often explored through meditative practices aimed at realizing the true nature of the self and its unity with Brahman.

Sankhya philosophy divides reality into Purusha (consciousness) and Prakriti (matter). Cognition arises from the interaction of these two principles.

Buddhi (intellect) and Manas (mind) are part of the inner instrument (Antahkarana) responsible for cognition. Buddhi is associated with discernment and decision-making, while Manas is linked with sensory processing and thought.

Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras present a detailed analysis of the mind and cognition. The practice of Dhyana (meditation) is central to refining cognitive processes and achieving higher states of awareness.

Chitta (mind-stuff) in Yoga is responsible for cognition, and it comprises Manas (mind), Buddhi (intellect), and Ahamkara (ego).

The Nyaya school focuses on logical analysis and epistemology, categorizing cognition into Pratyaksha (perception), Anumana (inference), Upamana (comparison), and Shabda (verbal testimony).

Vaisheshika complements this by detailing the nature of substances and their qualities, providing a framework for understanding how cognition relates to the external world.

Advaita Vedanta, articulated by Adi Shankaracharya, posits that cognition and perception are ultimately illusory (Maya) and that true knowledge comes from realizing the non-dual nature of reality.

The mind and cognition are seen as tools to transcend illusion and achieve self-realization.

Buddhism offers a nuanced understanding of cognition through concepts such as Skandhas (aggregates), which include Vijnana (consciousness), Sanna (perception), and Vedana (sensation).

Abhidharma texts provide detailed classifications of mental factors (Cetasikas) that contribute to cognitive processes.

Mindfulness and meditation are key practices for observing and refining cognitive processes, leading to insights and enlightenment.

Jain philosophy emphasizes Jiva (soul) and Ajiva (non-soul). Cognition is a function of the soul, which becomes obscured by karmic particles.

Cognitive processes are purified through ethical living, meditation, and ascetic practices, leading to the soul’s liberation from karmic bondage.

Contemporary Indian psychologists and thinkers have integrated traditional insights with modern psychological research.

Integral Psychology proposed by Sri Aurobindo blends yogic insights with psychological principles, aiming for a holistic understanding of the mind.

The Transpersonal Psychology movement, influenced by Indian spirituality, explores states of consciousness beyond the personal ego, emphasizing spiritual and transcendent experiences.

Indian thoughts about cognition encompass a wide range of perspectives, from ancient philosophical inquiries to modern psychological interpretations. These perspectives often emphasize the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit, the transformative potential of cognitive practices like meditation, and the ultimate goal of self-realization or enlightenment. Integrating these diverse views can provide a profound and holistic understanding of cognitive processes.

(The writer is clinical psychologist and Yoga teacher).