From weekly ritual to rare shows, drama finds a way in digital age; More theatres at reduced cost, better facilities and support to young talent will bring back golden days, says drama lovers

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There was a time when watching a play every weekend was a beloved tradition for many families in our city. Theatres were bustling with audiences, and drama was not just entertainment it was a weekly ritual. While the digital age has changed how we consume stories, it hasn’t dimmed the city's love for the magic of live performance.

Earlier, the city was home to several active theatres, and drama performances were frequent and eagerly awaited. Today, due to the lack of infrastructure and dwindling number of dedicated theatre spaces, the frequency has reduced. Yet, the passion of both performers and audiences continues to fuel this age-old art form. Theatre owners are also doing their best to give people a good experience.

If there is more support, better facilities, and more chances for young talent, drama can once again become a regular and important part of our city’s culture, say the city artists and writers.

People here genuinely enjoy drama. Even the younger generation is showing interest, which is so heartening. The subjects chosen nowadays are strong, relevant, and emotionally gripping - they keep the audience glued to their seats. But the challenge lies in the lack of support services. Performing here needs strong financial backing. I truly hope new talent gets more space and support so that city produces more artists.

• Sheetal Rudrawar, Performer and a drama lover

The decline in drama productions today is due to many reasons, but one of them is the condition and lack of access to theatres. Earlier, there used to be several open competitions like Ekankika Spardhas (one act play competition) which kept the spirit of drama alive beyond college boundaries. Now, it's mostly intercollege competitions - and they aren’t inclusive for everyone. Also, there should be government or institutional schemes to subsidize or simplify the booking of theatres - that could encourage more independent groups and young artists to return to the stage.

• Dhananjay Sardeshpande, Writer and actor

The audience response in our city has been truly amazing. It feels wonderful to see that people still have a deep love for traditional drama. We make sure their experience is memorable - with air-conditioned halls, clean washrooms, proper sanitization, and complete attention to hygiene. Around 4 to 5 shows are performed here every month, which is actually a very encouraging number. It proves that the charm of live theatre is very much alive.

• Raju Pardeshi, Operator Sant Eknath Rang Mandir