Gadkari to inaugurate four-laning of Aurangabad-Paithan Road works on April 24

- union minister to dedicate NH211 road (Phase I)

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 6:

Here is good news as the proposed widening of Aurangabad to Paithan (NH 752 E) which was lying pending for the past 12 years will be going to kick start soon. The union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari will be performing the ‘bhoomipujan’ of the works proposed to widen NH 211 (Phase II) road on April 24.

The estimated cost of the works (including the cost of land acquisition) is Rs 950 crore. The existed road will be widened and converted into a highway from Jhalta to Karodi to Telwadi.

According to the notification been released in this regard, the road will be developed (in portions) under Greenfield and Brownfield models. The widening of road will help smoothen the flow of traffic.

It may be noted that Lokmat Times has published many news highlighting the condition of road and the need of widening it in the last 12 years.

The project moved from the desks of PWD, MSRDC and NHAI offices. In 2010, PWD prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 300 crore in 2010, later on, MSRDC prepared a new DPR and finally, NHAI took the responsibility of developing the NH 211 road.

It is learnt that there will be two flyover bridges on this route, interchange at Bidkin and 15 small underpasses. The service road will be built for the safety of villagers staying in the villages near the road. There will be service road at Gevrai Tanda, flyover at Nakshatrawadi. There will be new alignment at Dhorkin-Bidkin. The road will be widened upto 45 metres. Earlier, the proposal was of widening upto 60 metres. The custodian of road will have to acquired 100 hectares of land for the road.

The NHAI project director Arvind Kale said, “ The tar road will be widened upto four lane. We have proposed two flyover bridges (Nakshatrawadi and Gevrai Tanda) on the route. The union minister Nitin Gadkari will perform bhoomipujan of all these proposed works on April 24. He will also dedicate the 55-km long road of NH 211 (Phase I) will be dedicated to the public on the occasion.”