Gaffar Quadri joins NCP (AP) along with AIMIM activists!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar declared his firm stand that his politics will be based on the ideas of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Yashwantrao Chavan, while taking all sections of society along. He was speaking at the auditorium of Everest Education Society’s on Jatwada Road in the evening. The society president and former senior AIMIM leader Dr. Gaffar Quadri, along with hundreds of his supporters, joined the NCP in Pawar’s presence.

At this induction event, speeches were delivered by Ajit Pawar and Gaffar Quadri. Pawar assured substantial financial provisions for MARTI, an institution established for the Muslim community.

Pawar said that the government has set up SARTHI for open-category students, MAHAJYOTI for OBC students, BARTI for SC students, AARTI for ST students, and MARTI for Muslim students. The government is ready to fund Muslim students for pursuing higher education abroad. He also stressed that Waqf Board land should be allotted to the Muslim community. Pawar urged everyone to work hard to win the upcoming local body elections.

Quadri’s serious allegations against Imtiaz Jaleel

Dr. Gaffar Quadri strongly criticized AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and state president, former MP Imtiaz Jaleel. He reiterated that Jaleel’s office is located on Waqf Board land. He also said that since Owaisi called him a “traitor,” he has taken the matter to court. During his speech, Quadri cited several examples to show how Ajit Pawar is secular and works for the Muslim community.

NCP district president and MLC Satish Chavan, teachers’ MLC Vikram Kale, former MLAs Suresh Jethliya and Kailas Patil, NCP city president Abhijeet Deshmukh, state president of the Social Justice Department Prof. Sunil Magare, Madhukarraje Ardad, as well as other NCP leaders, office-bearers, and new entrants. The program began with a welcome song, and Abu Bakar conducted the proceedings.